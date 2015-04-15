NAB: StoryTeller Adds Live Polling

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

This week at NAB, AccuWeather has been showing a variety of added features and content on its StoryTeller interactive touchscreen offering, including an interactive polling application and improved reporting for traffic and severe weather.

The Polling Application allows broadcasters to incorporate live, audience polling into news stories and website.

The application also includes new enhanced graphics, 3-D views and multiple poll view features.

"To lead in your market, real-time audience engagement is a necessity for live broadcasts. Instead of a one-way approach to communicating a story, this creates a true sense of involvement with the station and their community, attracting and retaining digital-savvy viewers," said Loren Tobia, VP of sales for display systems and services at AccuWeather.

Other enhancements to the StoryTeller system included a integration with Baron Services to improve severe weather reporting, upgraded social media and user generated content functionality and a partnership with Radiate Media for expanded traffic coverage.

As a result of the partnership with Radiate Media, the touchscreen system is able to show more live traffic cameras and detailed data about traffic events.

“Radiate Media is a strategic partner who can effectively serve our markets with rich, engaging, and accurate traffic content in StoryTeller, providing a significant competitive advantage to stations," said Ryan Ayres, VP of display systems and services for AccuWeather.