NAB: STAR TV Selects Prime Focus For Multiplatform Upgrade

Complete NAB 2011 Coverage

As part of a major push to expand its multiplatform content delivery and a major upgrade to file-based workflows, India's largest media and entertainment company, News Corp's STAR TV has selected digital content services group Prime Focus Technologies to build an integrated, multi-platform content operations infrastructure using PFT's Clear technology platform.

"The future of the broadcasting industry lies in digitization," commented Sanjay Gupta, COO, STAR TV. "With this world-leading initiative, STAR TV is opening the door to digital workflows, allowing us to more effectively scale our business, embrace the migration to HD and increase our focus on non-linear platforms. This is a great step forward, not just for STAR TV, but for the broadcasting industry, and we are proud to be leading the charge."

STAR TV reached 168 million people every week across India and over 65 countries around the world with its 32 channels in eight languages

The deployment is designed to improve operational efficiencies, provide STAR with better control over its content and use that content to boost revenues from new multiplatform delivery systems.

As part of the project, PFT is creating a dedicated network infrastructure connecting the digital media supply chain to STAR TV. That will connect production companies, brands and advertising agencies to STAR via fibre and ultimately to playout locations and multiplatform delivery channels.

PFT will also be working on the deployment of an integrated content operations platform and the creation of a multi-platform processing, packaging and delivery infrastructure.

STAR TV will be launching HD versions of its key channels in the Indian market in the near future, and PFT has designed the content operations infrastructure to handle acquisition, QC, transcoding and delivery of HD files with Dolby E audio.

"Prime Focus Technologies is proud to be driving the transition from tape to file, recasting broadcast infrastructures to cater to next generation consumers and their multi-screen entertainment requirements," said Namit Malhotra, Global CEO of Prime Focus. "Together, STAR TV and PFT are leading the industry through a pioneering change, both in India and worldwide, providing a unique approach and a production-proven platform to enable a new, Broadcast- centric digital media supply chain."

At NAB, Prime Focus will be demonstrating for the first time in the U.S., its hybrid cloud-based CLEAR platform, which the company is billing as a one stop shop for producers, broadcasters and media companies looking to expand their multiplatform delivery.