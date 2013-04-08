NAB: Sorenson Media Launches Squeeze 9
Sorenson Media has brought out a new version
of its transcoding application Sorenson Squeeze 9, which the company is billing
as offering significant improvements in encoding workflows and multi-screen
video encoding.
It
is also offerings HTML5, which Sorenson says is an industry first.
"HTML5
is growing in popularity across the Internet and our users have been asking for
ways to simplify the optimization of video for the various browsers and
multi-screen delivery," said Mitch Holyoak, vice president of engineering for
Sorenson Media. "With Sorenson Squeeze 9, our primary goal was to innovate the
overall user experience by stripping away barriers to a streamlined workflow,
so that video professionals can forget about transcoding, and instead focus on
their craft of video creation."
Other
features include a more intuitive streamlined user interface; significant
enhancements to video quality and speed; and improvements to the product's
review and approval functionality.
Sorenson
Squeeze 9 is priced at $799 in the Standard edition and $999 for Squeeze Pro.
