NAB: Sorenson Media Launches Squeeze 9

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2013

Sorenson Media has brought out a new version

of its transcoding application Sorenson Squeeze 9, which the company is billing

as offering significant improvements in encoding workflows and multi-screen

video encoding.

It

is also offerings HTML5, which Sorenson says is an industry first.

"HTML5

is growing in popularity across the Internet and our users have been asking for

ways to simplify the optimization of video for the various browsers and

multi-screen delivery," said Mitch Holyoak, vice president of engineering for

Sorenson Media. "With Sorenson Squeeze 9, our primary goal was to innovate the

overall user experience by stripping away barriers to a streamlined workflow,

so that video professionals can forget about transcoding, and instead focus on

their craft of video creation."

Other

features include a more intuitive streamlined user interface; significant

enhancements to video quality and speed; and improvements to the product's

review and approval functionality.

Sorenson

Squeeze 9 is priced at $799 in the Standard edition and $999 for Squeeze Pro.