NAB: Sony Launches Media Cloud Services
Sony is the latest to jump into the cloud services business
with the launch of a new subsidiary, Sony Media Cloud Services, which will
provide cloud services to help producers share, store and process content from
around the world.
The announcement comes in the run-up to NAB, where
cloud-based production services are likely to be a hot topic. In addition to
Sony, companies like Avid, Panasonic and Aframe have already launched
cloud-based production services.
The new operation will use Sony's cloud product platform Ci,
which the company says is pronounced "see," to help users streamline and
improve the creative process.
"Every day, creative professionals around the world spend
numerous hours and resources on non-creative tasks like moving and sharing
content, figuring out how and where to store it, and getting the right assets
to the right places and in the right hands," said Naomi Climer, president, Sony
Media Cloud Services in a statement. "Sony understands these complex
challenges, which is why we designed Ci as a functionally rich, scalable and
secure, media-focused cloud platform that can enhance and streamline
traditional production workflows to make it easier to collaborate more
effectively and cost-efficiently."
Climer also noted that the solution was "built by Sony
Pictures movie and television professionals" and "incubated by Sony's hardware
and technology."
"The efficiency and flexibility that cloud solutions provide
will radically change the way creative professionals collaborate," added Chris
Cookson, president, Sony Pictures Technologies in a statement. "Working with
Sony's Cloud Services team to further enhance Ci's platform and applications
will enable our production and distribution teams around the world to work
together more efficiently, without sacrificing creativity or quality."
The service will rely on pay-as-you-go pricing, Sony noted.
Sony Media Cloud Services is headquartered on the Sony
Pictures Studio lot in Culver City, Calif., with regional teams based in North
America, Europe and Asia.
Ci is currently in beta production and Sony will
be demoing the service next week at the 2013 NAB Show.
