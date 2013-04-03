NAB: Sony Launches Media Cloud Services

Complete Coverage:NAB 2013





Sony is the latest to jump into the cloud services business

with the launch of a new subsidiary, Sony Media Cloud Services, which will

provide cloud services to help producers share, store and process content from

around the world.





The announcement comes in the run-up to NAB, where

cloud-based production services are likely to be a hot topic. In addition to

Sony, companies like Avid, Panasonic and Aframe have already launched

cloud-based production services.





The new operation will use Sony's cloud product platform Ci,

which the company says is pronounced "see," to help users streamline and

improve the creative process.





"Every day, creative professionals around the world spend

numerous hours and resources on non-creative tasks like moving and sharing

content, figuring out how and where to store it, and getting the right assets

to the right places and in the right hands," said Naomi Climer, president, Sony

Media Cloud Services in a statement. "Sony understands these complex

challenges, which is why we designed Ci as a functionally rich, scalable and

secure, media-focused cloud platform that can enhance and streamline

traditional production workflows to make it easier to collaborate more

effectively and cost-efficiently."





Climer also noted that the solution was "built by Sony

Pictures movie and television professionals" and "incubated by Sony's hardware

and technology."





"The efficiency and flexibility that cloud solutions provide

will radically change the way creative professionals collaborate," added Chris

Cookson, president, Sony Pictures Technologies in a statement. "Working with

Sony's Cloud Services team to further enhance Ci's platform and applications

will enable our production and distribution teams around the world to work

together more efficiently, without sacrificing creativity or quality."





The service will rely on pay-as-you-go pricing, Sony noted.





Sony Media Cloud Services is headquartered on the Sony

Pictures Studio lot in Culver City, Calif., with regional teams based in North

America, Europe and Asia.





Ci is currently in beta production and Sony will

be demoing the service next week at the 2013 NAB Show.