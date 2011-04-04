NAB: Snell Will Debut New Channel-in-a-Box Solutions

At the 2011 NAB Show, Snell will introduce a new family of turnkey channel-in-a-box playout solutions based on its industry-leading Morpheus automation technology and Integrated Content Engine (ICE) products at this year's 2011 NAB Show.

Tailored to television news, sports, and multi-language playout, the channel-in-a-box solutions are designed to enable regional media and broadcast companies to bring new channels to air more quickly with significantly lower costs.

"In today's cost-driven environment, customers are increasingly looking for affordable playout solutions that will easily integrate into their existing workflows," noted Jamie Gatto, automation product manager at Snell in a statement. "Solutions must reduce the cost and complexity of playout, while maintaining performance and reliability in critical operations. Our channel-in-a-box packages are tailor-made for smaller-scale operations and applications where versatility, flexibility, and overall cost are critical business factors. ICE combines Snell's broadcast know-how with the best of IT technology to deliver a unique software-based multi-function system that supports a wide range of programming and channel types, and provides the resilience for highly dynamic environments such as live news."

Separately, Snell also announced that that the company will showcase two new features in Las Vegas during the show for the Kahuna 360 production switcher platform that will automate key processing, interfacing, and control tasks.

"Kahuna 360 provides unparalleled flexibility in live production, and both Source Safe and Galaxy Event List enhance that flexibility by automating mundane yet critical tasks within the broadcast production workflow," said John Carter, product manager for production switchers at Snell in a statement. "Eliminating the need for manual configuration of format conversion processes and reducing the time required to set up and trigger event series, these new features increase the time that switcher operators can dedicate to more artistic aspects of live production."