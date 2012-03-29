NAB: Snell Launches Kahuna 360 Compact

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Snell will introduce the Kahuna 360 Compact, a smaller-frame version of the company's Kahuna 360 video switcher at this year's NAB show. The switcher, which is particularly well adapted to live production environments, mobile trucks and studio productions, offers 1080p switching in a 6-RU chassis.

"Today's newsroom, studios, and OB trucks operate at a faster pace than ever before while simultaneously supporting a variety of production and format demands such as SD, HD, 1080p, and 3D," explained John Carter, senior product manager at Snell, in a statement. "The Kahuna 360 Compact offers more firepower and greater flexibility than ever seen before in a switcher of this frame size, with a completely scalable path to the functionality and format support required by any sized production."

The smaller switcher is also designed to offer the complete multi-format functionality of the larger Kahuna 360 in a smaller package, with up to three full mix/effects (M/E) and seven keyers per M/E.

It also offers Snell's Make M/E technology, which enables multiple independent sublevel switchers and FormatFusion3 technology, which provides the ability to mix HD, SD, and even single-link 1080p sources into a single production.