NAB: Snell Embraces TV Everywhere

In its annual NAB press conference, Snell executives

highlighted the changing TV landscape with consumers increasingly embracing the

viewing of content on IP-connected mobile devices and unveiled a number of new

technologies to help broadcasters address those changes.





These included products for multiplatform delivery of

content, the virtualization of facilities using cloud-based technologies, 4K

production techniques and hybrid infrastructures that were capable of dealing

with both IP infrastructures and existing broadcast inputs.





Neil Maycock, chief architect at Snell, noted that the

company was announcing more new products at this year's NAB Show than it had

for a number of years.





As part of the company's push to supply more multiscreen

products, he said that Snell added a TV Everywhere demonstration to its lineup

of featured solutions during the 2013 NAB Show.





The demo integrates Snell's Momentum media workflow

automation system, Morpheus play-out automation system, and ICE

channel-in-a-box solution. Working together, they show how content can be

ingested from a tablet device and sent to the cloud, where it can be accessed

for transcoding and play-out.





"With so many broadcast and media companies struggling to

deal with the economics of the TV Everywhere paradigm, Snell systems embrace

the utilization of cloud-based technologies to allow customers to realign their

expenditure with their business models," Maycock noted.





Maycock also stressed during the press conference that "4K

is here and is real. It is not like 3D. People are doing 4K now."





To help expand 4K production, Snell announced that it will

now offer 4K functionality at no additional charge in a range of products

including select routing switchers, fiber infrastructure, and the Kahuna 360

multiformat production switcher.





The company also unveiled its Snell On Demand platform, a

completely new media processing framework that marks the beginning of the

company's migration of its image-processing tools from dedicated hardware

platforms to software-based applications. These software applications can then

be access from cloud-based and virtualized infrastructures.





"Snell On Demand offers the broadcast and media

industry the opportunity to take a major step forward in service innovation and

workflow efficiency," noted Simon Derry, CEO at Snell in a statement. "With

Snell On Demand, Snell is putting the cost/benefit equation fairly and squarely

into the hands of the customer. It's very simple -- customers can choose

to buy as much or as little processing resource as fits their business model

secure in the knowledge that Snell products derived from the Snell On Demand

framework will give them the best possible quality results from world-leading

media processing tools."