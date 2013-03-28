NAB: Snell to Demo IP Streaming Interfaces

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





During NAB, Snell will be demoing transfers of video using

real-time IP links for the company's Kahuna 360 production switcher, IQ Modular

range, and Sirius 800 Advanced Hybrid Processing router.





The demo highlights the growing demand for IP-based

products.





"Traditionally, media enterprises have used digital

switched networks to transfer compressed and uncompressed video and audio for

both contribution and distribution applications," said Paola Hobson, senior

product manager at Snell, in a statement. "This is changing as

organizations begin to turn to real-time IP links for both external and

internal signal transfer. In addition to better integration with file-based

workflows and IP distribution infrastructures, this new transfer paradigm

offers significant opportunities for cost savings in which broadcast-specific

cabling and distribution equipment can be replaced by lower-cost standard IT

components."





Hobson added that many customers are taking "a phased

approach to implementing all-IP workflows, and that they will need to manage

both SDI and IP interfaces for a period of time. By creating IP interfaces for

our modular, routing, and production switching equipment, Snell offers

broadcast and media organizations a convenient way to manage a hybrid SDI-IP

facility."





At the 2013 NAB Show, Snell's demo will show how

IP links can be used to transfer content in real time over an MPEG-2 transport

stream. Starting out as a 1080 59p feed from the Kahuna 360 multi-format

production switcher, the content is encoded into a 200 Mbps video stream using

the AVC-Intra 100 video codec. The signal is then passed via a Snell IQGBE80

Ethernet switch to Snell IQ modules that provide IP-to-SDI decoding,

down-conversion to 1080 59i to feed a video monitor, an IQ module for logo

insertion, and encoding back to SDI for transfer to the Sirius 800 router.