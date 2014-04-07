NAB: Snell, Cisco Partner on IP Production

To capitalize on the growing interest in IP infrastructures, Snell and Cisco have announced plans to work together on IP-based signal routing. As part of the alliance, the companies are integrating Snell’s broadcast infrastructure and imaging technologies with Cisco's IP and MPLS networking product.

The resulting solution, which will be demoed during the 2014 NAB show, would allow broadcasters to exploit the benefits of IP routing without costly investments in proprietary infrastructure, the companies believe.

“Our relationship with Snell offers the potential for a unique opportunity for us to lead development of IP-based broadcast production,” said Charles Stucki, VP/GM for the Service Provider Video Technology Group at Cisco. “By combining our advanced technologies and expertise with a deep understanding of the changing media landscape, we’re both well positioned and determined to transform the way broadcasters operate.”

“IT-based technologies have been driving broadcast efficiencies for some time now, and we’ve already seen the move to IT-based systems for channel playout automation and master control, file-based storage and processing, and media asset storage/retrieval and management,” added Robert Rowe, managing director of LiveTV at Snell. “Generic IT equipment is also increasingly able to handle more and more real-time video processing. Real-time IP signal routing is a natural progression from existing SDI infrastructure to interface seamlessly with generic IT equipment and broadcast data centers.”