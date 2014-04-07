NAB: SintecMedia, Visible World Partner on Promos

SintecMedia and Visible World have announced that they will work together on technologies that could help broadcasters improve the results they get from their promotional schedules.

As part of the alliance, Visible World's Smart TV data-driven analytics application, Smart TV DNA will be integrated into SintecMedia's automated broadcast management solution, OnAir.

The companies say that the combined technologies will help broadcasters optimize their program promotion schedules by showing how a promotional placement will likely impact a viewer's decision to tune into a program.

"Visible World's Smart TV analytics offer a new way to get timely, detailed metrics on conversion that have never been available before," said Visible World's CEO, Seth Haberman in a statement. "By integrating insights from our Smart TV DNA offering with SintecMedia, we are making it possible for broadcasters to not only discover relevant insights, but to make them far more actionable."

Visible World's Smart TV DNA application uses anonymized TV viewing data from more than a million U.S. TV households to deliver key insights on TV program promotion effectiveness.

Since its official launch in September 2014, 10 networks from five different network groups have begun using the application to improve the effectiveness of their program promotion campaigns.

By integrating insights from Visible World's Smart TV DNA application, users of SintecMedia's OnAir platform will be able to easily incorporate this data into their planning and scheduling.