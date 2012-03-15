NAB: SintecMedia to Launch OnRights

SintecMedia will be launching its new contracts and rights module, OnRights, for the first time in the U.S. at this year's NAB. The new module is part of the company's OnAir broadcast management suite, which is widely used by networks in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia for managing airtime sales, traffic, programming, promotions and new media.

OnRights module, which is designed to help users deal with the complexities of multiplatform and multi-territory rights management, is also available as a standalone solution for media distribution companies.

"Facing the challenges of new digital platforms is a constantly changing art," commented Moses Zelniker, VP of marketing at SintecMedia in a statement. "With superior flexibility, OnRights delivers on the promise of improving revenue streams through rights management in the digital environment."