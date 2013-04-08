NAB: Sinclair Adds JVC Cameras
Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013
Sinclair Broadcast Group has ordered 25 JVC GY-HM790 ProHD
shoulder-mount ENG cameras and nine GY-HM650 ProHD mobile news cameras from JVC
Professional Products Company.
The cameras will be used at six stations for local news and
commercial production and will help expand the ENG camera fleets at the
stations.
"We use multimedia journalists and we're putting smaller
cameras in our news operations for them," said Don Roberts, director of
television systems, Sinclair Broadcast Group, in a statement. "The 650 is small
enough that one person can operate it easily while they're on the run."
Most of its new GY-HM790s are being deployed at WRGB serving
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. (DMA No. 58), WTVC in Chattanooga, Tenn. (DMA No.
87) and WKRC in Cincinnati, Ohio (DMA No. 35), JVC noted in a release
announcing the purchases.
WLFL in Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (DMA No. 24) will receive two
cameras for commercial production.
The new GY-HM650s will be assigned to multimedia journalists
at WRGB, WTVC, WHP serving Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Penn. (DMA No. 43),
and WHAM in Rochester N.Y. (DMA No. 78).
In addition to their small size, a small Verizon 4G LTE
modem can to be connected to the back of the GY-HM650 via USB. This allows
shooters to transmit live HD video back to the studio while continuing to
record footage. The camera is also able to transfer recorded clips to a remote
server via built in FTP.
"That is really what made us start looking at
the JVC cameras," Roberts added. "It has the potential to change the workflow
for our multimedia journalists, how they gather news and send it back."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.