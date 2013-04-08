NAB: Sinclair Adds JVC Cameras

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Sinclair Broadcast Group has ordered 25 JVC GY-HM790 ProHD

shoulder-mount ENG cameras and nine GY-HM650 ProHD mobile news cameras from JVC

Professional Products Company.





The cameras will be used at six stations for local news and

commercial production and will help expand the ENG camera fleets at the

stations.





"We use multimedia journalists and we're putting smaller

cameras in our news operations for them," said Don Roberts, director of

television systems, Sinclair Broadcast Group, in a statement. "The 650 is small

enough that one person can operate it easily while they're on the run."





Most of its new GY-HM790s are being deployed at WRGB serving

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. (DMA No. 58), WTVC in Chattanooga, Tenn. (DMA No.

87) and WKRC in Cincinnati, Ohio (DMA No. 35), JVC noted in a release

announcing the purchases.





WLFL in Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (DMA No. 24) will receive two

cameras for commercial production.





The new GY-HM650s will be assigned to multimedia journalists

at WRGB, WTVC, WHP serving Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Penn. (DMA No. 43),

and WHAM in Rochester N.Y. (DMA No. 78).





In addition to their small size, a small Verizon 4G LTE

modem can to be connected to the back of the GY-HM650 via USB. This allows

shooters to transmit live HD video back to the studio while continuing to

record footage. The camera is also able to transfer recorded clips to a remote

server via built in FTP.





"That is really what made us start looking at

the JVC cameras," Roberts added. "It has the potential to change the workflow

for our multimedia journalists, how they gather news and send it back."