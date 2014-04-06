NAB: Shotoku Showcases New Camera Tracking System

Shotoku Broadcast Systems has announced that it has been working with ncam, a creator of virtual production systems, on the new ncam Camera Tracking System.

The ncam camera tracking system features a multi-sensor bar that is unobtrusively mounted on the camera. It provides real-time data, including position and rotation information and focal length and focus via industry standard protocols.

In addition, Shotoku will be showing a variety of other virtual reality camera tracking solutions and its TK-53VR crane for VR or AR production.