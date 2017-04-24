NAB: Sessions of Note

Related: Filling the Cable Tech Void in Las Vegas



INTX may be gone, but this year’s NAB conference has teed up several sessions and workshops that one might have seen on the docket at the former cable-centric show. Here’s a sample:

Layer3 TV Case Study

UNDER DISCUSSION: Technical drivers, choices, underpinnings, and business model of Layer3 TV, the Denver-based next-generation cable operator. Saturday, April 22, at 4:25 p.m., room N262-N264

FEATURING: David Fellows, CTO and cofounder, Layer3 TV, and Fred Baumgartner, session chair and TV product manager, Nautel

The Real Story: A Take on Syndicated Entertainment News with Fox TV's Frank Cicha and TMZ's Harvey Levin

Monday, April 24 at 3:30 p.m., room N249-N251.

FEATURING: Paige Albiniak (moderator), editorial director, PromaxBDA, and contributing editor at B&C, with Frank Cicha, senior VP, programming, Fox Television Stations, and Harvey Levin, executive producer, TMZ

Marketing at the Center Of Media Transformation

Marking the first time the NAB Show has teamed with CTAM, this session will discuss how consumers are driving changes to the TV landscape through streaming, binge-viewing, time-shifting, social sharing and creating and curating their own content packages.

Monday, April 24 at 2 p.m., room N249-N251

FEATURING: Vicki Lins, CEO, CTAM (moderator), and Thomas Hughes, executive VP, worldwide digital distribution, Lionsgate

Helping Cable Operators Meet the Challenges of Delivering HDR Content to the Home

Tuesday, April 25 at 11:30 a.m., room N260

FEATURING: Josh Limor, VP, technology and ecosystem development, Technicolor

When Video Is King, Data Rules: How Analytics Puts Companies Ahead of Competitors

Monday April 24 at 11:20 a.m., room N262-N264

FEATURING: Colin Dixon, founder and chief analyst, nScreenMedia (moderator); Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, VP, global B2B marketing, The Weather Co.; and Braxton Jarratt, GM, IBM Cloud Video Services Unit, and CEO, Clearleap