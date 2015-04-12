NAB: SES to Deliver Live UHD Broadcasts in Las Vegas

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

With tech vendors set to show a wide variety of new equipment for 4K production and distribution at the 2015 NAB Show, satellite operator SES has teamed up with Harmonic, Sony, TelVue, Pacsat and Superior to deliver a live linear Ultra HD broadcast to a cable system for three days in Las Vegas.

The tech partners are billing the demo, which will start on April 13, as the first time live UHD broadcasts will be delivered to a cable system.

The feeds to a fully operational cable system in the SES NAB booth can be seen at the SES, Harmonic and Sony booths.

The Sinclair Broadcast Group is also helping. A reporter from its KSNV in Las Vegas will be conducting celebrity interviews. In addition to the feeds to the three booths during NAB, that content will be delivered to viewers watching KSNV-TV news in Las Vegas and other Sinclair stations.

The demo will use SES satellites and teleport network and a team of technology partners.

Harmonic is contributing its Electra X3 media processor to provide live, full-frame, full-GOP UHD (HEVC Main 10 profile) encoding. It is also providing ProView integrated receiver-decoders for satellite reception, and NSG Exo distributed CCAP system for DOCSIS transmission.

Sony will supply content and 4K Ultra HD smart TVs.

TelVue is providing playout servers that are located at the SES teleport in Woodbine, Maryland to enable content delivery.

Superior Satellite Systems is handling satellite downlink services over an onsite antenna.

Pacsat is providing uplink services from its SNG truck that will be parked next to the SES Ultra HD studio, which is located at the front entrance of the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Satellites provide the best solution for delivering high quality, premium content into the homes of American viewers,” said Steve Corda, VP of business development for SES in North America. “We have created a full end-to-end Ultra HD broadcast solution, with live Ultra HD broadcasts at NAB to demonstrate that SES and its partners are well positioned to deliver live and linear Ultra HD to the home today.”