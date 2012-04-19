NAB: RTW and Calrec Partner on Loudness

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

RTW and Calrec Audio have announced a partnership that the RTW TM7 TouchMonitor touchscreen loudness meter will be built into Calrec's line of digital audio consoles, including the Apollo, Artemis Shine, Artemis Beam and Artemis Light consoles.

"This new agreement provides both companies with the opportunity to supply our customers in the broadcast industry with the modern technology necessary to fully comply with current loudness regulations now and in the future," noted Mahmoud Chatah, director of marketing and sales, RTW in a statement.

The TM7 will include the standard Multichannel, Loudness, SSA Surround Sound Analyzer and PPM software modules. It also include custom meter presets offering loudness metering that meets the EBU R 128 and ITU BS1770 standards as well as traditional bargraph- and moving-needle metering to comply with additional international standards.

"We are delighted to have reached this agreement with RTW," added Henry Goodman, head of sales, Calrec Audio in a statement. "We have enjoyed a good relationship with RTW for many years, and this agreement enables us to continue to provide our customers with the right tools to meet the highest standards of broadcasting, as well as the ability to comply with new broadcast regulations."