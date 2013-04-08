NAB: Rovi Introduces HEVC-Ready Video Service
Rovi, which will be showing-off its DivX Video Service for
multiscreen video delivery at the 2013 NAB Show, has announced that the end-to-end
solution will support the new high efficiency video coding (HEVC) standard
later this year.
DivX Video Service currently supports a range of
entertainment distribution models including digital downloads and
connected-device streaming.
Later this year, DivX Video Service will be updated to
support HEVC/H.265.
"DivX Video Service brings together established and proven
technologies to streamline the otherwise complex and costly task of delivering
video entertainment across multiple devices," said Kanaan Jemili, senior VP of
product management at Rovi. "With upcoming support for HEVC, DivX Video Service
is not only a solution for high-quality video distribution today, but also
future-proof and set to drive a new-generation of advanced entertainment experiences."
Rovi also announced that "over 50 companies, including
representatives from some of the leading companies in digital media creation,
transcoding and delivery, have signed up to participate in its HEVC Beta
Program."
Early beta program participants include Castis,
a media delivery and business management solutions provider for cable and IPTV;
Wohler Technologies, a provider of in-rack audio and video monitoring
solutions; Marex Broadcast Systems, a software design and development company
for broadcast and computer-based multimedia display; and MTI Film, a provider of post-production services.
