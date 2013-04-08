NAB: Rovi Introduces HEVC-Ready Video Service

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013

Rovi, which will be showing-off its DivX Video Service for

multiscreen video delivery at the 2013 NAB Show, has announced that the end-to-end

solution will support the new high efficiency video coding (HEVC) standard

later this year.

DivX Video Service currently supports a range of

entertainment distribution models including digital downloads and

connected-device streaming.

Later this year, DivX Video Service will be updated to

support HEVC/H.265.

"DivX Video Service brings together established and proven

technologies to streamline the otherwise complex and costly task of delivering

video entertainment across multiple devices," said Kanaan Jemili, senior VP of

product management at Rovi. "With upcoming support for HEVC, DivX Video Service

is not only a solution for high-quality video distribution today, but also

future-proof and set to drive a new-generation of advanced entertainment experiences."

Rovi also announced that "over 50 companies, including

representatives from some of the leading companies in digital media creation,

transcoding and delivery, have signed up to participate in its HEVC Beta

Program."

Early beta program participants include Castis,

a media delivery and business management solutions provider for cable and IPTV;

Wohler Technologies, a provider of in-rack audio and video monitoring

solutions; Marex Broadcast Systems, a software design and development company

for broadcast and computer-based multimedia display; and MTI Film, a provider of post-production services.