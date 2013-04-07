NAB: Ross Video Has eXtreme Launch

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Ross Video unveiled a slew of new products in its annual NAB

press conference, including a new production system Carbonite eXtreme that the

company CEO David Ross calls "revolutionary."





Ross noted that eXtreme moves away from traditional

production switcher architecture by combining production switching with signal

routing and distribution in the same chassis, a move that simplifies

installation and operation.





"We decided to take a fresh look at production switcher

applications and formed customer focus groups to help us better understand the

overall requirements of modern production systems," said Nigel Spratling,

production switcher business development manager at the company, in a statement

accompanying the product's release. "Carbonite eXtreme is the totally unique

result of our research, and it's the perfect solution. The massive reduction in

rack-space and interconnections makes it ideal for production vehicles."





The eXtreme chassis can be configured with an I/O of up to

144 x 144 in increments of eight, and internally houses the Carbonite

production switcher.





Carbonite eXtreme is scheduled to ship in June 2013.





During its annual press conference, CEO David Ross also

highlighted the company's rapid growth, noting that revenue grew 17% in fiscal

2012, producing the 21st straight year of growth. The privately held

firm is projecting 15% growth for 2013.





He also noted expansive growth for its recently introduced

robotics products, with deployments at BBC, ABC, NBC, CNN, CBS, ESPN, Gray

Television and Time Warner within the last year.





In the last two years, the company also has sold

over 1,200 of its Carbonite switchers. "It has to be one of the most successful

switchers on the planet," he noted.