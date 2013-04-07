NAB: Ross Video Has eXtreme Launch
Ross Video unveiled a slew of new products in its annual NAB
press conference, including a new production system Carbonite eXtreme that the
company CEO David Ross calls "revolutionary."
Ross noted that eXtreme moves away from traditional
production switcher architecture by combining production switching with signal
routing and distribution in the same chassis, a move that simplifies
installation and operation.
"We decided to take a fresh look at production switcher
applications and formed customer focus groups to help us better understand the
overall requirements of modern production systems," said Nigel Spratling,
production switcher business development manager at the company, in a statement
accompanying the product's release. "Carbonite eXtreme is the totally unique
result of our research, and it's the perfect solution. The massive reduction in
rack-space and interconnections makes it ideal for production vehicles."
The eXtreme chassis can be configured with an I/O of up to
144 x 144 in increments of eight, and internally houses the Carbonite
production switcher.
Carbonite eXtreme is scheduled to ship in June 2013.
During its annual press conference, CEO David Ross also
highlighted the company's rapid growth, noting that revenue grew 17% in fiscal
2012, producing the 21st straight year of growth. The privately held
firm is projecting 15% growth for 2013.
He also noted expansive growth for its recently introduced
robotics products, with deployments at BBC, ABC, NBC, CNN, CBS, ESPN, Gray
Television and Time Warner within the last year.
In the last two years, the company also has sold
over 1,200 of its Carbonite switchers. "It has to be one of the most successful
switchers on the planet," he noted.
