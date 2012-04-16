NAB: Ross Video Expands Into Master Control

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Ross Video continues to expand its push into new areas of the broadcast infrastructure with a lengthy list of new product announcements that included a low-cost solution for master control and the acquisition of Cambotics as part of the launch of new robotics and virtual set solutions.

The company is positioning the MC1 Master Control system as a full-functioned, but cost-effective master control switcher on a single openGear card that starts at only $3,495 per channel.

No terms were revealed for the acquisition of Cambotics. Late last year, Ross acquired the robotics and virtual reality provider FX Motion and has since launched Ross Robotics.

Other notable product launches announced by founder and CEO David Ross at the market included a social media management tool, Inception; the new Carbonite C1M, a 1 MLE production switcher with 24 direct access source buttons; major enhancements to the XPression graphics system with the introduction of v4.0; the DashBoard 5 as part of its openGear platform; the launch of the BlackStorm Playout Server priced at only $19,995; and enhancements to its high-end production switcher family with the debut of v15 software.

Besides the long list of new product launches, Ross also announced growing popularity of a number of their existing solutions. Its OverDrive automation system was deployed in over 50 stations last year, more than one a week, for a total of over 200 deployments. "It is by far the market leader," he said.

Ross also reported that they had shipped over 400 units of its new Carbonite switcher since July of 2011.

Such successes helped boost revenues by 47% in its fiscal 2011 and 59% in the first quarter of 2012. "We have had 21 years of record growth," without a down year, he said.