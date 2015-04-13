NAB: Ross Video Acquires Rocket Surgery Design Services

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

Ross Video has announced that it is acquiring Rocket Surgery Design Services, a Richmond, Virginia based company that designs broadcast and production motion graphics.

As part of the deal, Rocket Surgery’s founder Jim Doyle will join Ross Video and will head up Ross’ Creative Services Group as director of creative and technical services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded less than a year ago, Ross Creative Services currently works for a number of broadcasters and major sports teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It is great to add the talents of Jim Doyle and his Rocket Surgery team to Ross Video,” commented David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “Our creative services group has been going flat out over the past year since we started taking on graphic design projects for our clients and we simply haven’t had enough capacity to handle the workload. Our clients are looking for more than just equipment from us these days and adding Jim Doyle and team will give us the added talent and capacity to scale this important service to better meet their needs.”