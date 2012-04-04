NAB: Ross Allies With Unreel on Virtual Sets

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Ross Video has announced that its new virtual set offering will integrate Ross' XPression broadcast production graphics platform and its recently acquired Furio robotic camera heads system with the UX virtual-set control software from Unreal.

Ross will demonstrate a full virtual set system during NAB 2012 between April 16 and 19,

Unreal is a provider of real-time 3D interactive production graphics and virtual-set technologies that are used by CBS, CNBC, ESPN, NBC and others in the broadcast, corporate, and feature-film markets.

"This integrated solution tells the world that XPression can now do high-end virtual sets with camera tracking," says Brian Olson, marketing product manager at Ross Video. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Unreal to bring this to our customers around the world."