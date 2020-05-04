NAB Rolls Out Mental Health COVID-19 PSAs

The National Association of Broadcasters is rolling out new COVID-19 PSAs dealing with mental health and wellness, but in a very general way.

The PSAs, both TV and radio, send people to an NAB website, which has wellness tips and mental health resources.

They talk about good self care in stressful times and say it is normal to feel overwhelmed, anxious or afraid, suggesting reaching out to friends, connecting remotely with family and staying in touch with the community.

The CDC said that people with mental health conditions, including substance abuse problems, "may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis," as could seniors, the latter sometimes not getting the proper treatment because doctors can be more likely to identify depression in older people as a normal part of aging.