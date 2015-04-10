NAB: RightsTrade Launches Cloud Sales Platform

The online film and TV marketplace RightsTrade has launched a cloud-based platform for negotiating and signing deals for film and television rights.

The company is billing it as the entertainment industry’s first ever cloud-based solution for content sales and will be showing it at NAB.

In a statement, RightsTrade CEO Steven Polster explained that “this is a pivotal moment for our company, and for the entertainment and media industry at large. With licensing deals taking six or more months to close, there is a huge opportunity for companies which can speed up and simplify the licensing process, and RightsTrade continues to provide new tools to help them do so. After re-engineering the process for screening content and sharing avails, the release of the DealWizard makes negotiating and signing deals nearly as easy as renting a place on Airbnb. It’s the next generation toolkit for film and television sales.”

The company already provides a platform for online content licensing that is used by more than 5,000 buyers to review more than 2,000 high-end film and TV titles from over 175 registered sales companies and content owners.