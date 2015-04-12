NAB: Red Bull Selects Elemental for Live 4K Stream

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

At its opening press conference, Elemental Technologies announced some notable new clients, including work with MSNBC and Red Bull Media House.

Red Bull Media House has selected Elemental for video processing.

During the market, it will use Elemental video processing to live stream 4K HEVC content originated in Salzburg, Austria.

Elemental is billing the demo as the first time 4K content has been streamed using a single rack unit (1RU) encoder.

The stream will be delivered via MPEG-DASH for distribution in Las Vegas over the Akamai CDN to Samsung Smart TVs, where the feeds can be viewed at the Akamai and Elemental booths.

Separately, Elemental announced that it has been working with MSNBC on its digital products like Shift, a 24-hour over-the-top network.

The company also discussed the expansion of its product line in a number of areas.

During NAB, it will be showing the Elemental Statmux, which the company bills as “the industry’s first software-based multi-codec, multi-resolution statistical multiplexer.”

The Statmux allows operators to mix and match different codecs within their workflows and delivery networks and provide a unified platform for putting forward new linear and OTT service offerings, the company noted.

It also highlighted significant growth over the last year. Currently it has over 600 customers in over 60 countries. About 30% of the world’s top 100 multichannel operators now use technologies from Elemental and its cloud-based business tripled in the last year.