NAB: Raycom Places Major JVC Camera Order

In the run-up to NAB, JVC Professional Products Company announced that Raycom Media has purchased 165 GY-HM650 ProHD mobile news cameras for use at its local stations for newsgathering.

The station group also plans to adopt the new ProHD Broadcaster server from JVC at its news stations for managing live HD field reports from the cameras. The company began purchasing GY-HM650 cameras last year, and now has more than 300 for its ENG operations.

By the end of the year Raycom Media will have standardized on JVC cameras at nearly all of its stations that offer news, reports Dave Folsom, Raycom Media VP and CTO. Raycom currently owns or provides services for 53 stations in 37 markets in 18 states and provides local news at 32 of these stations.

“We are also increasing the number of hours of news and Web/mobile streaming at all our stations, which will in turn require even more cameras going forward,” Folsom said in a statement.