NAB: Raycom Media Acquires New JVC Cameras

Raycom Media has decided to standardize all

its ENG operations at its stations on JVC's new 130 GY-HM650 ProHD mobile news

cameras and as part of that effort has purchased over 130 of the HM650s.





The

camera's built in live streaming and FTP capabilities were key reasons for the

decision.





"The

major differentiator for the GY-HM650 is all of its IP capabilities," explained

Dave Folsom, vice president and chief technical officer, Raycom Media in a statement.

"Between the built-in live streaming and FTP file transfer capabilities, we

can't wait to get these cameras in the field."





The

new cameras began arriving this month and are being deployed at the 31 Raycom

stations that produce local news. About 100 of the new cameras will replace

aging cameras and over 30 will be used to expand the number of cameras at

select stations. "We're expanding the number of cameras in use and increasing

our commitment to local news coverage," Folsom said.





Folsom

noted that the new cameras are much lighter than older larger, heavier

shoulder-mount models they will replace. They also have the advantage of using

less expensive easily obtainable SD cards.





JVC

will be demoing the live streaming capabilities of the camera during NAB.



