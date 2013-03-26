NAB: Raycom Media Acquires New JVC Cameras
Raycom Media has decided to standardize all
its ENG operations at its stations on JVC's new 130 GY-HM650 ProHD mobile news
cameras and as part of that effort has purchased over 130 of the HM650s.
The
camera's built in live streaming and FTP capabilities were key reasons for the
decision.
"The
major differentiator for the GY-HM650 is all of its IP capabilities," explained
Dave Folsom, vice president and chief technical officer, Raycom Media in a statement.
"Between the built-in live streaming and FTP file transfer capabilities, we
can't wait to get these cameras in the field."
The
new cameras began arriving this month and are being deployed at the 31 Raycom
stations that produce local news. About 100 of the new cameras will replace
aging cameras and over 30 will be used to expand the number of cameras at
select stations. "We're expanding the number of cameras in use and increasing
our commitment to local news coverage," Folsom said.
Folsom
noted that the new cameras are much lighter than older larger, heavier
shoulder-mount models they will replace. They also have the advantage of using
less expensive easily obtainable SD cards.
JVC
will be demoing the live streaming capabilities of the camera during NAB.
