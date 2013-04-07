NAB: Prime Focus Technologies Partners With deltatre

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime

Focus, and deltatre have concluded a partnership agreement to integrate their

technologies and jointly offer them to the market.





The two companies recently worked together to supply their

technologies for the launch of Starsports.com in India.





As a result of the partnership, they will jointly offer

PFT's Clear Hybrid Cloud technology platform and digital content services along

with deltatre's content management system, Forge, and its data integrated video

application, Diva.





"Our customers have been urging us to develop a solution

that effectively addresses their need for over-the-top (OTT) platforms and an

enhanced consumer experience," noted Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder, president

and CEO of Prime Focus Technologies. "We are thrilled to join hands with

deltatre to offer our customers a solution that will allow direct consumer

outreach and enhanced viewer experience."





"This new partnership with PFT and our

successful Starsports project marks our entry in to the Indian market," added

Paul Bristow, CCO, deltatre, in a statement. "By working so closely together,

our companies benefit from sharing international experiences and knowledge

while providing local manpower and expertise to our clients."