NAB: Prime Focus Technologies Partners With deltatre

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime
Focus, and deltatre have concluded a partnership agreement to integrate their
technologies and jointly offer them to the market.
The two companies recently worked together to supply their
technologies for the launch of Starsports.com in India.
As a result of the partnership, they will jointly offer
PFT's Clear Hybrid Cloud technology platform and digital content services along
with deltatre's content management system, Forge, and its data integrated video
application, Diva.
"Our customers have been urging us to develop a solution
that effectively addresses their need for over-the-top (OTT) platforms and an
enhanced consumer experience," noted Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder, president
and CEO of Prime Focus Technologies. "We are thrilled to join hands with
deltatre to offer our customers a solution that will allow direct consumer
outreach and enhanced viewer experience."
"This new partnership with PFT and our
successful Starsports project marks our entry in to the Indian market," added
Paul Bristow, CCO, deltatre, in a statement. "By working so closely together,
our companies benefit from sharing international experiences and knowledge
while providing local manpower and expertise to our clients."
