NAB: PitchBlue Upgrades Syndication Server

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2013



PitchBlue has unveiled its second-generation

MagnuBox server, which will be the first to allow TV stations to receive live

and recorded content simultaneously.





PitchBlue

is the content distribution platform used by Warner Bros., CBS and Deluxe. The

server is from Vigor Systems.





The

new server will produce faster download speeds of syndicated content for TV

stations, which the service says will dramatically reduce the need for costly

dubbing and transcoding and decrease the potential for lost or inaccurate

metadata.





"We

at PitchBlue have been hard at work wedding innovation and efficiency with the

design of our second-generation MagnuBox," said Greg Quandt, program manager at

PitchBlue. "By allowing stations to receive live programming and store recorded

content simultaneously - not to mention a download speed unmatched anywhere

else in the industry - we are proud to continue our tradition of enhancing the

customer experience."





The

new generation MagnuBox, which incorporates all the features of the current

hardware, is a one-rack-unit server capable of receiving 12 hours of content

per hour. It also 1080i HD capable and allows stations to convert files in

720p, 480i or MPEG-2 SD formats.





The

current generation of MagnuBox reaches 1,500 locations across North America.



