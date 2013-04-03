NAB: PBS Deploys Aspera
Aspera has announced that PBS has deployed
high-speed transfer and management solutions from the vendor for content
distribution to its web platforms.
In
January, Americans watched about 229 million videos across all of PBS' web and
mobile platforms. PBS content is also consumed at a wide variety of other
place, including Netflix, LodgeNet, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video and Comcast
Video On Demand and PBS needed a reliable solution to deliver content to those
sites in a variety of formats.
After
evaluating several options, PBS selected Aspera Enterprise Server to run
transfers over a 90 Mbps pipeline and Aspera Console for real-time transfer
monitoring and control.
"With
Aspera, I don't need to worry because it does the job we need it to do - which
is predictable delivery times and excellent reliability regardless of the
vagaries of the Internet," said Steve Wynn, director of engineering and
maintenance at the PBS Media Operation Center in a statement.
