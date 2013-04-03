NAB: PBS Deploys Aspera

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2013

Aspera has announced that PBS has deployed

high-speed transfer and management solutions from the vendor for content

distribution to its web platforms.





In

January, Americans watched about 229 million videos across all of PBS' web and

mobile platforms. PBS content is also consumed at a wide variety of other

place, including Netflix, LodgeNet, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video and Comcast

Video On Demand and PBS needed a reliable solution to deliver content to those

sites in a variety of formats.





After

evaluating several options, PBS selected Aspera Enterprise Server to run

transfers over a 90 Mbps pipeline and Aspera Console for real-time transfer

monitoring and control.





"With

Aspera, I don't need to worry because it does the job we need it to do - which

is predictable delivery times and excellent reliability regardless of the

vagaries of the Internet," said Steve Wynn, director of engineering and

maintenance at the PBS Media Operation Center in a statement.

