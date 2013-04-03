NAB Partners With NewBay for NYC Television Week
The National Association of Broadcasters has partnered with
NewBay Media, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Next
TV and TV Technology, forthe inaugural NYC Television Week Oct. 28-31.
NAB joins NewBay as the presenting partner of the
conferences, exhibits and award programs that will take place around the city
in October. NAB and NewBay will work together to attract attendees, sponsors,
exhibitors and additional partners to the week-long event.
"The interest generated by NYC Television Week has been
overwhelming," states Steve Palm, CEO, NewBay Media. "We are pleased
to have the NAB join us as presenting partner of this landmark series of
events. They share our passion and excitement for this incredible industry, and
we are excited to add NAB's great depth and reach to our own so that we can
produce an even more comprehensive event that will not just celebrate the
industry, but also provide guidance and insights as to best practices for the
year ahead."
Aspreviously announced, NYC Television Week kicks off Oct. 28 with the
"State of the TV Industry Summit" in the morning followed by the 23rd
Annual B&C Hall of Fame that night. The event moves to Metropolitan
Pavilion on Oct. 29 for the rest of the week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.