NAB Partners With NewBay for NYC Television Week

The National Association of Broadcasters has partnered with

NewBay Media, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Next

TV and TV Technology, forthe inaugural NYC Television Week Oct. 28-31.





NAB joins NewBay as the presenting partner of the

conferences, exhibits and award programs that will take place around the city

in October. NAB and NewBay will work together to attract attendees, sponsors,

exhibitors and additional partners to the week-long event.





"The interest generated by NYC Television Week has been

overwhelming," states Steve Palm, CEO, NewBay Media. "We are pleased

to have the NAB join us as presenting partner of this landmark series of

events. They share our passion and excitement for this incredible industry, and

we are excited to add NAB's great depth and reach to our own so that we can

produce an even more comprehensive event that will not just celebrate the

industry, but also provide guidance and insights as to best practices for the

year ahead."



Aspreviously announced, NYC Television Week kicks off Oct. 28 with the

"State of the TV Industry Summit" in the morning followed by the 23rd

Annual B&C Hall of Fame that night. The event moves to Metropolitan

Pavilion on Oct. 29 for the rest of the week.