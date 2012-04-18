NAB: Panel Laments Lack of Women in Technology

Complete Coverage: NAB 2012

It's always interesting when an event focused on women in a

women-light industry is introduced by...two men.

Ascending the stage before the "New Technologies - New

Opportunities" panel of B&C's

first annual "Women, Technically Speaking" event Tuesday in the Las Vegas Hotel,

were Louis Hillelson, VP and group publisher, B&C/Multichannel News, and Eric Mathewson, CEO of WideOrbit,

which sponsored the event.

"There are sadly very few women in technology and software

development," Mathewson said. "I don't expect women here to suddenly become

software developers," he said, adding that he hoped women would encourage their

daughters to pursue math and science.

Of course, the issue of how to push a cadre of young women

into a field in which women generally comprise less than 25 percent of the

workforce proved far more complex a topic than the panelists could cover in an

hour. In fact, only two questions were allowed during the Q&A section.

However, in the brief time allotted, the panelists provided

insights into their own career trajectories, and attempted to answer questions

like "What is [the industry] missing without women in technology?" posed by

the (also male) panel moderator, B&C

contributing editor George Winslow.

Jenny Fulle, founder and visual effects producer at The

Creative-Cartel, formerly VP of Sony Imageworks -- who said she started out at

age 18 as a janitor for George Lucas during Empire

Strikes Back -- pointed out that women in general are more collaborative and

take diverse viewpoints into consideration when making executive decisions.

Darcy Antonellis, president, technical operations, Warner

Bros., focused on the broader repercussions of a homogenous workforce.

"It is incredibly concerning, the lack of a really robust

and well-represented workforce. It's bad for our economy," she said. Antonellis

has even observed in her own young daughter how that natural proclivity toward

math becomes "uncool" at a certain age.

Nurturing girls to pursue their interest in math and

technology -- to be a "geek" -- is critical between the ages of 8-16, she said.

"The numbers have to improve. We're simply not getting access to the talent

that's out there... how can that be good for any of us?"

Both Antonellis and Veronica Sheehan, senior VP, global network operations

and international IT at Turner Broadcasting System Inc., talked about what it's

like to raise children as single mothers while pursuing a competitive career --

a conundrum that is still faced more often in the workplace by women than by

men.

However, Sheehan said she advises young women not to choose

between a career and family. "Make sure you understand priorities," she said.

"Don't let the things that matter fall off to the side."

Antonellis said that any company you work for should "have

the right DNA... and

value family time. That alleviates a lot of stress when life occurs." Fulle,

who has a 12-year-old son, said that she manages her business by factoring in

time for her employees to be with family.

The panelists also touched on key technologies that they're

focused on, challenges facing the industry as a whole and how and why they

wound up in technology.

Diane Tryneski, executive VP, media and production

operations for HBO -- who talked at length about the issues her network faces

with constantly changing features on smartphones -- said she started out at PBS

doing facility studio sales, then moved to a job in set design, then finance,

then telecommunications. "I did start to think, 'Am I a jack of all trades, a

master of none?' [Then] I realized I had a broad background."

That range of experience can be an advantage, according to

Sheehan. "It's about knowing what you bring to the table. Don't be afraid... try

the technical side if you're in operations."