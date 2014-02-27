NAB: Panasonic Unveils New Products

Panasonic announced a number of new products that will debut at the upcoming National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, April 7-10 in Las Vegas, including new 4K and high-speed Varicam models as well as cameras that will support its next-generation codecs, AVC-Ultra.

As part of the new line-up, Panasonic will offer the VariCam 35, with a newly developed super 35mm MOS image sensor that can capture 4K images and the VariCam HD, a third-generation, 2/3 inch VariCam that features high-speed 1080p image capture of up to 240 frames per second. Both cameras use an innovative modular design with 4K and 2/3” camera heads that are separate but dockable to the recording module. This allows users to switch between s35mm and 2/3 inch camera heads for different types of shots. Both VariCams support the AVC-Ultra family of advanced video codecs.

"Building on the esteemed VariCam legacy of breathtaking image rendition and versatile off-speed effects, this next-generation modular design will deliver unprecedented flexibility to users, who can move between the worlds of sports, documentary, and other content creation with extraordinary ease and efficiencies," said Steve Cooperman, product manager, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America in a statement.

Other NAB introductions include a new generation of P2 solid-state recording media, the expressP2 card. The card is specifically designed to accommodate high frame rate recording as well as 4K capture. At NAB, Panasonic also will be showing the AJ-PX270, the company's first P2 HD handheld camcorder with AVC-ULTRA recording and the AV-HS6000, a 2 M/E switcher.