NAB: Panasonic Unveils New Cameras and 4K Gear

Panasonic has announced major deals with Denali Media

Holdings and Griffin Communications and has unveiled a new camera and a 4K

production monitor.





The new camera is a third-generation VariCam HD production

camera that improves upon the camera's signature features -- off-speed shooting

and film-like image production -- while incorporating Panasonic's new AVC-ULTRA

family of video codecs.





In addition, Panasonic showed off a new 31-inch LCD

production monitor, the BT-4LH310, with 4096 x 2160 resolution for 4K/2K

monitoring in the field.





The April 7 announcements were in addition to several major

announcements for cameras and other equipment made in March by Panasonic.





Those included the AJ-PX5000G and AJ-PD500, the company's

first P2 HD camcorder and recorder with native AVC-ULTRA recording and built-in

microP2 card slots, which will be shown for the first time during the 2013 NAB

Show.





In terms of deals, Panasonic noted that Griffin

Communications recently purchased 16 AG-HPX370 P2 HD shoulder-mounts and five

AG-HPX250 P2 HD handhelds for ENG, sports and promotions for CBS affiliate KWTV

in Oklahoma City, Okla. Both purchases included 18 AJ-PCD30 three-slot P2

memory drives and multiple P2 cards.





In addition, Denali Media Holdings in Anchorage,

Alaska, which is a subsidiary of General Communication, recently purchased 17

Panasonic AG-HPX600 P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorders for ENG and eight

AK-HC1500G HD cameras for in-studio use at the Anchorage CBS affiliate. Denali

also bought four AG-HPX250 P2 HD handheld camcorders with AVC-Intra recording.