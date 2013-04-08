NAB: Panasonic Unveils New Cameras and 4K Gear
Panasonic has announced major deals with Denali Media
Holdings and Griffin Communications and has unveiled a new camera and a 4K
production monitor.
The new camera is a third-generation VariCam HD production
camera that improves upon the camera's signature features -- off-speed shooting
and film-like image production -- while incorporating Panasonic's new AVC-ULTRA
family of video codecs.
In addition, Panasonic showed off a new 31-inch LCD
production monitor, the BT-4LH310, with 4096 x 2160 resolution for 4K/2K
monitoring in the field.
The April 7 announcements were in addition to several major
announcements for cameras and other equipment made in March by Panasonic.
Those included the AJ-PX5000G and AJ-PD500, the company's
first P2 HD camcorder and recorder with native AVC-ULTRA recording and built-in
microP2 card slots, which will be shown for the first time during the 2013 NAB
Show.
In terms of deals, Panasonic noted that Griffin
Communications recently purchased 16 AG-HPX370 P2 HD shoulder-mounts and five
AG-HPX250 P2 HD handhelds for ENG, sports and promotions for CBS affiliate KWTV
in Oklahoma City, Okla. Both purchases included 18 AJ-PCD30 three-slot P2
memory drives and multiple P2 cards.
In addition, Denali Media Holdings in Anchorage,
Alaska, which is a subsidiary of General Communication, recently purchased 17
Panasonic AG-HPX600 P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorders for ENG and eight
AK-HC1500G HD cameras for in-studio use at the Anchorage CBS affiliate. Denali
also bought four AG-HPX250 P2 HD handheld camcorders with AVC-Intra recording.
