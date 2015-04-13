NAB: Panasonic, LiveU Collaborate on ENG Cameras

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

During a market where a number of broadcasters will be looking for technologies to help them quickly stream video back from the field into their newscasts, Panasonic has announced that it is expanding its strategic collaboration with LiveU by upgrading some of its cameras so they can provide a live video uplink and use the LiveU Central cloud-based management system.

Panasonic plans to offer a free firmware upgrade for its AJ-PX5000G, AJ-PX800 and AJ-PX270 series P2 HD camcorders with AVC-ULTRA recording.

As a result of the upgrade, the camcorders will now support direct connection to the LiveU Central management platform using 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, wired LAN or other public networks. That means, the camera operator will be able to manage a live uplink while shooting video as a one-person remote crew.

In a statement, Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s CEO, said, “By empowering camera control from the MCR, we’re facilitating high-quality live video acquisition in the field while simplifying the broadcasters’ workflow. We have an exciting roadmap with Panasonic and will continue to work closely together to develop innovative, cost-effective solutions for the broadcasting community.”