NAB: Panasonic Expands IP Camera Connectivity

Panasonic has unveiled several notable product

announcements in advance of NAB, including a new

shoulder mount camera, plans to connect more of its equipment to IP networks

and some additional details of its AVC Ultra format, which

will be the basis of its next generation camera systems.





As

part of the announcements, Panasonic also noted that several of their new or

recently released cameras could be tightly integrated with video uplink

technologies to simplify the process of sending back video over cellular

networks using equipment from LiveU, AVIWEST, Streambox and TVU Networks.





The

move taps into a move by broadcasters to find less costly ways to stream video

from the field back to studios.





"The

demand for live video transmission in the field is increasing worldwide, and we

would like to strengthen our partnership with live uplink solution providers,"

noted Kunihiko Miyagi, director of professional AV business unit, Panasonic

Corporation, in a statement. "Panasonic will offer customers a simple,

multifunctional camera that is further diversified with these uplink solution

partnerships,"





In

terms of cameras, the company unveiled of the new AJ-PX5000G, its first P2 HD

camcorder with native AVC-ULTRA recording and

built-in microP2 card slots. The 2/3-inch, 2.2M 3-MOS camera has 720p and

1080p/i recording and is the first P2 camcorder that will record in

full-resolution, 10-bit 1080/60p (in AVC-Intra100).





"With

AVC-ULTRA recording, terrific image quality and a

variety of cutting-edge, selectable options, the PX5000G is Panasonic's

best-ever shoulder-mount," said Steve Cooperman, product manager, Panasonic

System Communications Company of North America in a statement. "The

camcorder is absolutely customer-driven, with 1080i appealing to broadcasters,

720p ideal for news and sports, and, now for the first time in P2, 1080/60p for

higher frame rate, higher-resolution recording."





As

part of the company's push to make it possible to easily connect more of its

cameras and equipment to IP networks, the PX5000G features wireless and wired

connection ability with Wi-Fi, USB and Gigabit Ethernet,

including wireless control of key camera functions from a smart phone.





The

camera can be directly integrated with cellular bonded backpack technologies

that deliver video back to the studio via live video uplink transmitter devices

from LiveU, AVIWEST, Streambox and TVU Networks.





The

PX5000G will be available this fall, with a suggested list price of under

$28,000.





During

the pre-NAB press conference, the company also announced

several other products or the delivery dates for previously announced products:



