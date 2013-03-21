NAB: Panasonic Expands IP Camera Connectivity
Panasonic has unveiled several notable product
announcements in advance of NAB, including a new
shoulder mount camera, plans to connect more of its equipment to IP networks
and some additional details of its AVC Ultra format, which
will be the basis of its next generation camera systems.
As
part of the announcements, Panasonic also noted that several of their new or
recently released cameras could be tightly integrated with video uplink
technologies to simplify the process of sending back video over cellular
networks using equipment from LiveU, AVIWEST, Streambox and TVU Networks.
The
move taps into a move by broadcasters to find less costly ways to stream video
from the field back to studios.
"The
demand for live video transmission in the field is increasing worldwide, and we
would like to strengthen our partnership with live uplink solution providers,"
noted Kunihiko Miyagi, director of professional AV business unit, Panasonic
Corporation, in a statement. "Panasonic will offer customers a simple,
multifunctional camera that is further diversified with these uplink solution
partnerships,"
In
terms of cameras, the company unveiled of the new AJ-PX5000G, its first P2 HD
camcorder with native AVC-ULTRA recording and
built-in microP2 card slots. The 2/3-inch, 2.2M 3-MOS camera has 720p and
1080p/i recording and is the first P2 camcorder that will record in
full-resolution, 10-bit 1080/60p (in AVC-Intra100).
"With
AVC-ULTRA recording, terrific image quality and a
variety of cutting-edge, selectable options, the PX5000G is Panasonic's
best-ever shoulder-mount," said Steve Cooperman, product manager, Panasonic
System Communications Company of North America in a statement. "The
camcorder is absolutely customer-driven, with 1080i appealing to broadcasters,
720p ideal for news and sports, and, now for the first time in P2, 1080/60p for
higher frame rate, higher-resolution recording."
As
part of the company's push to make it possible to easily connect more of its
cameras and equipment to IP networks, the PX5000G features wireless and wired
connection ability with Wi-Fi, USB and Gigabit Ethernet,
including wireless control of key camera functions from a smart phone.
The
camera can be directly integrated with cellular bonded backpack technologies
that deliver video back to the studio via live video uplink transmitter devices
from LiveU, AVIWEST, Streambox and TVU Networks.
The
PX5000G will be available this fall, with a suggested list price of under
$28,000.
During
the pre-NAB press conference, the company also announced
several other products or the delivery dates for previously announced products:
- The
AJ-PD500, its first P2 HD recorder with native AVC-ULTRA recording and
built-in microP2 card slots. The PD500 is also the first P2 deck that will
record in full-resolution, 10-bit 1080/60p (in AVC-Intra100).
- Panasonic
noted that its new microP2 series, the world's first UHS-II compliant memory
cards, will be shipping in April.
- A major
free firmware upgrade for the new AK-HC3800 studio camera system that supports
720/59.94 output from the studio camera and enables IP control between the AK-HRP200 remote operation
panel (ROP) and the AK-HCU200 camera control unit (CCU). The upgrade
also allows the ROP to set-up and control
up to 19 Panasonic PTZ cameras (such as the
AW-HE120, AW-HE60H/S, and AW-HE50H/S) via IP.
- AVC-ULTRA plug-ins for Avid Media Composer 6.5,
both Mac and Windows versions.
- A firmware
upgrade key that will expand the functionality of its AG-HPX600 P2 HD camcorder
so that it can be combined with LiveU's live video uplink technology. The
company is billing the upgrade as "the first available integrated live camera
solution."
- Panasonic
also announced that in addition to LiveU, it is also working with AVIWEST,
Streambox and TVU Networks to integrate their solutions into the AG-HPX600 P2
HD camcorder.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.