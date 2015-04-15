NAB: Ninja Metrics Unveils Katana for Entertainment

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

Ninja Metrics has launched Katana for Entertainment, a new analytics system for streaming media and music.

The platform is designed to measure viewers’ social influence in a dollar amount so that users of the system can find the most valuable viewers and predict viewer spending habits

“After much success in the online gaming industry, we are thrilled to unveil Katana for Entertainment, researched and designed specifically for interactive entertainment and online streaming platforms,” said Dr. Dmitri Williams, CEO and co-founder of Ninja Metrics in a statement. “Based on years of research, we know that social plays a key role in how people watch shows and movies, but it has previously gone unmeasured in the industry. Ninja Metrics and Katana for Entertainment are changing the way ROI is measured in the streaming industry, and we are excited to show these new features to the broadcasting world at NAB.”

This new technology draws on information from the company’s previously launched products, including Ninja Metrics’ Social Value and its True Ad Value measurement, which evaluated return on investment based on social value in addition to more traditional metrics.