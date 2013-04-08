NAB: NewTek Launches New System for Sports Production

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013

NewTek has unveiled its new 3Play 4800 multi-camera replay

server for live sports production.

Suggested pricing for the turnkey system that includes

redundant capture, visual effects, live replay switching, slow motion and

social media publishing is $39,995.

"Replay is no longer optional in sports production," noted

Dr. Andrew Cross, CTO at NewTek in a statement. "Unfortunately, the high cost

and limited functionality of today's popular replay servers makes it a

challenge for any sports organization to effectively manage infrastructure

costs as technology advances. We've set a new standard with 3Play 4800 by

putting more real-time capabilities directly in the hands of replay operators,

while at the same time, significantly lowering capital costs for any sports

organization. With 3Play 4800, producers can now deliver the electrifying

highlights that drive greater fan loyalty-and have a direct impact on the

revenue and profitability of their business."

In addition to the typical features of a multi-camera

system, the 3Play 4800 provides easy integration with Facebook, Twitter,

YouTube and other sites so that operators can to instantly deliver content to

their fans via social media.

Other features include redundant capture of up

to four live video sources; live animated, 3D-warped visual transition effects

for switching and in-program editing; live replay switching; and high-quality

slow motion.