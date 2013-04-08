NAB: NewTek Launches New System for Sports Production
NewTek has unveiled its new 3Play 4800 multi-camera replay
server for live sports production.
Suggested pricing for the turnkey system that includes
redundant capture, visual effects, live replay switching, slow motion and
social media publishing is $39,995.
"Replay is no longer optional in sports production," noted
Dr. Andrew Cross, CTO at NewTek in a statement. "Unfortunately, the high cost
and limited functionality of today's popular replay servers makes it a
challenge for any sports organization to effectively manage infrastructure
costs as technology advances. We've set a new standard with 3Play 4800 by
putting more real-time capabilities directly in the hands of replay operators,
while at the same time, significantly lowering capital costs for any sports
organization. With 3Play 4800, producers can now deliver the electrifying
highlights that drive greater fan loyalty-and have a direct impact on the
revenue and profitability of their business."
In addition to the typical features of a multi-camera
system, the 3Play 4800 provides easy integration with Facebook, Twitter,
YouTube and other sites so that operators can to instantly deliver content to
their fans via social media.
Other features include redundant capture of up
to four live video sources; live animated, 3D-warped visual transition effects
for switching and in-program editing; live replay switching; and high-quality
slow motion.
