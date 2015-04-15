NAB: New Streaming Device 4SeTV Gets a Vegas Launch

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

Hoping to tap into demand from fans to view multiple games or TV programs, this year’s NAB saw the launch of a new streaming device 4SeTV that allows users to watch four live feeds at a time on tablets, smartphones and TVs.

Users can also monitor four shows on your mobile device and choose which one is shown on the big screen, the company notes.

Alternatively, up to four people can view an individual live show of their choice on four different devices, at the same time.

"Like many of us, I love relaxing and watching TV, but my busy life leaves me very little spare time to do so," noted Hyung Lim, president and founder of 4SeTV. "One day I was staring at my big screen TV, and it hit me – what if I could stream more than one feed at once and make the most of my TV time? Not only have we created the technology to make this a reality and become the only company to offer a four screen TV experience, we've done it in the form of a simple streaming device that anyone can use – it's ready to go right out of the box."

The device is available for pre-order at Kickstarter for $99. The first units are expected to ship in August.

The device offers free over-the-air content and clear QAM cable content. The system is hooked up to an HDTV antenna and connects to the user’s router with an Ethernet cable. The device then streams the content to connected devices that are hooked up to the home network.