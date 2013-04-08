NAB: New Haitian DTT Operator Selects ATEME
Video compression solutions provider ATEME has announced
that its technologies have been selected by a new digital terrestrial TV
service being launched next month in Haiti by TiVi.
The DTT service is built the Titan software platform from
ATEME and will combine advanced DVB-T2 transmission with ATEME's MPEG-4 compression
technology, which will allow TiVi to offer more than 75 channels.
The service is also novel in that it is using a software
based "all IP" approach for the headend, making it easier to deploy new
features and add more channels in the future.
Separately, ATEME announced that it has launched what the
company is billing as the "industry's first open source implementation of a
software media player supporting High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC)."
The solution uses GPAC, an open source framework
for packaging, distribution and playback of interactive multimedia. ATEME has
expanded its features to handle files or streams encoded with HEVC, which was
recently standardized by ITU as H.265.
