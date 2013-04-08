NAB: New Haitian DTT Operator Selects ATEME

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Video compression solutions provider ATEME has announced

that its technologies have been selected by a new digital terrestrial TV

service being launched next month in Haiti by TiVi.





The DTT service is built the Titan software platform from

ATEME and will combine advanced DVB-T2 transmission with ATEME's MPEG-4 compression

technology, which will allow TiVi to offer more than 75 channels.





The service is also novel in that it is using a software

based "all IP" approach for the headend, making it easier to deploy new

features and add more channels in the future.





Separately, ATEME announced that it has launched what the

company is billing as the "industry's first open source implementation of a

software media player supporting High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC)."





The solution uses GPAC, an open source framework

for packaging, distribution and playback of interactive multimedia. ATEME has

expanded its features to handle files or streams encoded with HEVC, which was

recently standardized by ITU as H.265.