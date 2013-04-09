NAB: NeuLion, Deluxe Launch Digital Movie Store Service

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013

As more operators look to expand their OTT services, NeuLion

has teamed up with Deluxe Digital Distribution to offer a white label digital

movie store service for content owners, service providers and retailers that is

designed to speed up the deployment of a branded movie store.

"Our joint development effort with NeuLion delivers an

end-to-end turnkey solution," said Kevin Corbett, president of Deluxe Digital

Distribution, in a statement. "This enables customers to get to market faster

with an extensive catalog of titles ready for multiscreen distribution."

The offering draws on the Deluxe OnDemand and NeuLion

integrated platforms and comes with an extensive catalog of pre-encoded and

pre-packaged video content of new releases, blockbuster titles, popular

television series and other content that is available for streaming or

download.

"The NeuLion and Deluxe solution will provide content rights

holders with a huge library of entertainment that can be monetization online

giving storefront operators complete control over how to merchandise content,"

added Chris Wagner executive VP and cofounder at NeuLion. "The combined

solution will handle transactions and billing as well as merchandizing, such as

promotions, pricing, promotional codes and coupon redemption."

Both companies will be demoing the solution

during the 2013 NAB Show.