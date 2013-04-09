NAB: NeuLion, Deluxe Launch Digital Movie Store Service
As more operators look to expand their OTT services, NeuLion
has teamed up with Deluxe Digital Distribution to offer a white label digital
movie store service for content owners, service providers and retailers that is
designed to speed up the deployment of a branded movie store.
"Our joint development effort with NeuLion delivers an
end-to-end turnkey solution," said Kevin Corbett, president of Deluxe Digital
Distribution, in a statement. "This enables customers to get to market faster
with an extensive catalog of titles ready for multiscreen distribution."
The offering draws on the Deluxe OnDemand and NeuLion
integrated platforms and comes with an extensive catalog of pre-encoded and
pre-packaged video content of new releases, blockbuster titles, popular
television series and other content that is available for streaming or
download.
"The NeuLion and Deluxe solution will provide content rights
holders with a huge library of entertainment that can be monetization online
giving storefront operators complete control over how to merchandise content,"
added Chris Wagner executive VP and cofounder at NeuLion. "The combined
solution will handle transactions and billing as well as merchandizing, such as
promotions, pricing, promotional codes and coupon redemption."
Both companies will be demoing the solution
during the 2013 NAB Show.
