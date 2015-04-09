NAB: NetApp to Showcase New Storage Tech

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

As storage requirements increase to handle multiplatform distribution and larger file sizes for 4K productions, NetApp will be showing a number of new storage technologies to tackle the challenges of storing, managing, moving and monetizing that content.

"Our customers are looking for storage solutions that can improve efficiency across production, management, delivery, transaction, and analytic workflows,” said Jason Danielson, media and entertainment solutions at NetApp in a statement. “NetApp’s recent advances in data mobility, flash integration, and video bandwidth can allow better HD/4K production, media lifecycle management, viewer analytics, data security, and cloud transition strategies. This ultimately improves ROI."

To take advantage of the growing demand for object storage solutions, its new products include the NetApp StorageGRID Webscale that uses object storage technologies for managing media repositories.

Other products include the NetApp EF All-Flash Arrays, which are particularly appealing to 4K and high-frame-rate production workgroups who need to edit, render, and transcode concurrently; the NetApp E-Series, which is designed for large broadcast production workgroups, huge content repositories, and boutique 4K facilities; and NetApp in the Cloud.

In the past three years, the company also reports that it has installed over 300 petabytes of storage capacity in broadcast facilities, studios, program delivery service organizations, and Internet media sites.