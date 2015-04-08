NAB: Neon Automates Thumbnail Selection

Neon has launched a platform for the selection of thumbnail images accompanying live streaming content that is designed to both automate the process and improve viewing.

The Neon Live product, which frequently updates the thumbnail on live streams to include recent events, will be shown at NAB 2015 in Las Vegas, April 13-16.

“Live streamed content has quickly become the most engaging and timely content that a publisher can share with their audience,” said Sophie Lebrecht, CEO of Neon in a statement. “With an image thumbnail selected in real time from live footage and optimized for viewer engagement, Neon Live brings this experience to the user from the second they come across live content or land on a publisher’s website.”

Mike Green, VP of marketing and business development for media at Brightcove added in a statement that it is working with the San Francisco startup: "A variety of publishers use Brightcove’s live streaming technology to share live events with their audiences. We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Neon, whose Neon Live product will now be able to provide our customers with the tools to optimize their live streaming content with up-to-date and relevant video stream thumbnails.”