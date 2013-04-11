NAB: NBC Sports Group Selects Microsoft's Windows Azure

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Microsoft has announced that NBC Sports Group will be using

Windows Azure Media Services on NBC Sports' digital platforms, including

NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com and GolfChannel.com.





As a result of the agreement, which rolls out this summer,

Microsoft will provide both live-streaming and on-demand viewing services for

more than 5,000 hours of games and events on devices, such as smartphones,

tablets and PCs. The agreement includes the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games.





In a statement, Rick Cordella, senior VP and general manager

of digital media at NBC Sports Group, explained that "more and more of our

audience is viewing our programming on Internet-enabled devices, so quality of

service is important. Also, our programming reaches a national audience and

needs to be available under challenging network conditions. We chose Microsoft

because of its reputation for delivering an end-to-end experience that allows

for seamless, high-quality video for both live and video-on-demand streaming."





Microsoft has a number of partners in its cloud-based

digital content platform. For the NBC Sports effort, Microsoft is working with

iStreamPlanet Co. and its live video workflow management product Aventus.





Aventus will integrate with Windows Azure Media

Services to provide a live video workflow solution to help bring NBC Sports

Group programming into the cloud.