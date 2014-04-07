NAB: Mushroom Networks Joins NewTek Developer Network

NAB Show 2014

Mushroom Networks has announced that it has joined the NewTek Developer Network and that its Mushroom Networks’ Streamer 3G/4G wireless bonding device is being fully integrated with NewTek’s line of TriCaster multi-camera live video production systems.

The Streamer can bond up to eight cellular data cards together to stream video from cameras to studios. The integration with the TriCaster simplifies the production and streaming of live video by making it possible for users to easily operate the two products and stream content from any location.

One user, Trenton Berry, CEO and owner of Racindirt, explained in a statement that “the combination of Streamer 4000 and TriCaster 40 has proven to be very powerful indeed and enabled us to bring broadcast quality video streams to our racing fans, live from the race tracks.”