NAB: Miranda Goes 4K

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





At its annual NAB press conference, Miranda announced a

number of new products both for 4K and traditional broadcast. They also

highlighted the benefits of their acquisition by Belden last year and the

integration of their operations and other recent acquisitions into the Belden

family.





Miranda president Marco Lopez highlighted a number of

advantages to the merger and other recent deals. For example, the acquisition

of Softel by Belden in January would allow them to offer subtitling and

captioning solutions as part of their other broadcast products. Those

captioning technologies will be natively integrated into Miranda's integrated

playout or channel-in-a-box iTX offerings.





The company also highlighted upgrades to its products to

help create 4K content.





As part of that effort, Miranda announced an alliance with

Sony on 4K production gear and noted that a 4K technology solution involving

both companies will be used in a new 4K OB truck being created by Telegenic in

the U.K.





That truck is expected to go into service later this year

and will be the first in Europe.





The Telegenic truck will be capable of capturing live

footage in HD or 4K and will use Sony's cameras --the HDC-2500R and PMW-F55 4K

-- as well as Sony's MVS-8000X Vision Mixer, Miranda's 4K/UHDTV enhanced

NVISION 8500 Series Routers and three Sony PVM-300 4K LCD monitors.





Other new products included new Kaleido-MX and

Kaleido-Modular-X multiviewers, new fiber transceivers from Telecast Fiber Solutions,

upgrades to the NVISION router line, new router control panel options, a new 3G

integration cable, new Softel captioning products and improvements to its iTX

integrated playout solution.