NAB: Meredith Selects WO Mobile

Complete Coverage:NAB 2013

WideOrbit has announced that Meredith Local Media Group is

deploying its mobile campaign software WO Mobile to deliver school, business

and church closings and weather alerts to its TV audiences.

"WideOrbit has been a trusted partner for many years so it

was a logical choice to look at them when selecting an SMS provider," said Tom

Cox, VP of digital content at Meredith Local Media Group in a statement. "They

came to the table with a well-considered product and have worked with us to

implement this important tool for our news and sales operations."

WO Mobile allows user to launch targeted mobile programs and

campaigns, including SMS alerts, MMS videos, sweepstakes and mobile coupons.

When used with WO Traffic, users can combine mobile campaigns with traditional

spot buys on a single order for simplified billing, invoicing and reporting.

WideOrbit will be demoing WO Mobile and other

software during the 2013 NAB convention.