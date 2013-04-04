NAB: Meredith Selects WO Mobile
Complete Coverage:NAB 2013
WideOrbit has announced that Meredith Local Media Group is
deploying its mobile campaign software WO Mobile to deliver school, business
and church closings and weather alerts to its TV audiences.
"WideOrbit has been a trusted partner for many years so it
was a logical choice to look at them when selecting an SMS provider," said Tom
Cox, VP of digital content at Meredith Local Media Group in a statement. "They
came to the table with a well-considered product and have worked with us to
implement this important tool for our news and sales operations."
WO Mobile allows user to launch targeted mobile programs and
campaigns, including SMS alerts, MMS videos, sweepstakes and mobile coupons.
When used with WO Traffic, users can combine mobile campaigns with traditional
spot buys on a single order for simplified billing, invoicing and reporting.
WideOrbit will be demoing WO Mobile and other
software during the 2013 NAB convention.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.