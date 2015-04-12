NAB: Mediamorph Shows Studio Connect

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

Mediamorph will be demonstrating its recently launched Studio Connect, a cloud-based platform that automates and streamlines the process of consolidating titles, avails, pricing and metadata for digital distribution.

“Since our inception, Mediamorph has helped studios track, manage and automate the information they send to and receive from their partners,” said Mediamorph CEO Rob Gardos in a statement. “Studio Connect is our latest product offering as we continue to invest heavily in solutions for our content provider clients.”

Studio Connect addresses the problems faced by content providers who must pull together titles, avail dates, pricing and metadata from disparate systems for thousands of films and TV shows. To complete the data delivery, licensees often require title avails and metadata delivered in a standard format like EMA or ADI.

The system automates those processes, which had in the past been done manually.