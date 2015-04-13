NAB: Media General Deploys Matrix

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

Matrix Solutions has announced that Media General has selected its cloud-based customer relationship management and sales software platform for its station group.

“We found that implementing Matrix was a necessary next step in helping us build our sales ecosystem for tomorrow,” said Bob Peterson, VP of broadcast markets at Media General, in a statement. “We appreciate Matrix Solutions’ vision for the future and look forward to being an integral part of it as we both grow our respective businesses moving forward.”

Matrix has been working in recent years to expand the features of its platform, which has in turn led to an expanded customer base, the company noted.

In a statement, Brenda Hetrick, VP sales and marketing at Matrix Solutions, noted that “our Matrix Platform has evolved to an extensive sales ecosystem that helps our customers find and maximize sales opportunities not just for traditional media, but new media too, including digital and mobile. This continued innovation and forward-thinking vision is why customers, like Media General, are engaging with Matrix now and for the future.”