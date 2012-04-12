NAB: Matrix Launches MatrixMobile

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Matrix Solutions is launching MatrixMobile, a mobile version of the vendor's Web-based Matrix CRM and Sales Management Software System.

The move reflects a growing interest in using mobile devices in operations. "From a sales perspective, the ability to gain pertinent account information anywhere and anytime improves operational sales efficiencies and enhances the sales teams' performance," said DJ Cavanaugh, CEO of Matrix Solutions. "At the end of the day, top line ROI is all about sales; so as a Sales Management System provider, our job is to create and deliver the tools that our clients need to sell more."

MatrixMobile will be sold as part of the standard Matrix product to future clients; existing customers are in the process of receiving the new mobile upgrade.

Matrix Solutions launched their Web-based CRM and Sales Management Software System in November 2011 and will be demoing it along with their new MatrixMobile product during NAB from a hospitality suite at the Wynn.