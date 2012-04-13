NAB: Livestream Launches "Livestream Broadcaster"

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

In a move designed to better serve producers and companies looking for less expensive ways to stream live events in HD to the web, mobile devices and connected TVs, Livestream will be demoing a new hardware encoder, the Livestream Broadcaster at NAB.

The Livestream Broadcaster, which is priced $495, integrates with the company's Livestream Platform, which allows unlimited, ad-free, HD streaming for a flat rate of $45/month. The purchase of the Livestream Broadcaster includes 3 free months of service-a savings of $135.

"At Livestream, our mission is to get every event in the world live streamed to any device," noted Max Haot, co-founder and CEO at Livestream in a statement. "We started executing this vision in 2007 by launching our award-winning live streaming service. We then identified that the missing link to accelerate adoption was seamlessly integrating live video from any prosumer camera to our service without the need for a computer. Today, we were able to overcome this challenge by bringing the Livestream Broadcaster to market."

With the technology, producers can use the Livestream Broadcaster as a desktop encoder connected to a multicamera video production switcher, or as a battery powered (via three enclosed AA batteries) portable wireless encoder mounted to a camera for streaming via Wi-Fi or a USB 3G/4G Wireless Modem.

The Livestream Broadcaster supports most 3G and 4G modems from US carriers, including Verizon 4G LTE, as well as many international carriers, which means it works in the field on a ski slope or other areas where a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections might not be available.

The device is expected to ship in May, and will be demonstrated at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Livestream is a major provider of live event coverage, reaching more than 30 million viewers a month. Current content partners include ABC News, CBS News, AP, Facebook, The New York Times, HBO, AT&T and others.